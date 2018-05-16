UPDATE: Teen found in creek now in awake

Posted By: Rachael Miner

The creek behind Parkview Christian High School is where the 16 year-old was found unconscious Saturday afternoon.

Police say she is now awake and expected to make a full recovery.

The Parkview Christian student was found unconscious but breathing. Two people who were walking by found her in the water.

Police don't know what caused the teen to fall, but said she might have been playing on a tree limb when she fell in.

The teen's name has not been released.

Lincoln Police say she has been upgraded from critical condition.

They do not believe foul play is involved but are still investigating.