Ride of Silence pays tribute, spreads awareness

On Wednesday, dozens of cyclists quietly rode 10 miles around the Capital City as part of the annual Ride of Silence.

It was hosted by the Great Plains Bicycling Club, who said it was in memory of members of the bicycling community who've died while riding on public roads.

"It's just for cyclists to pay tribute to the people that have died in the past," said GPBC board member John Le Duc.  "I mean, it's kind of like a funeral procession, I would say."

Among those who've been killed are Randy Gibson of Lincoln, who died after being struck by a drunk driver in September 2017.

The Ride of Silence also aims to spread a message.

"It's to bring awareness to the public that bicyclists are out there and...we want them to pay a little bit more attention to that we are out there, riding our bicycles," Le Duc said.

Participant Jake Mastera said he's been hit a couple times and feels it's important to take part in spreading the message.

"I've had a lot of close calls myself and I know a lot of people that have been hit—pretty severely too," Mastera said.  "So it's just nice to do what you can to make people stop and think that there's more than just four–wheel boxes of metal out on the road."

GPBC said they also want bicyclists to know they should take proper safety precautions so motorists can see them, like having lights and wearing bright colors.

