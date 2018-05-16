High School students build Lincoln home

Thirteen students at Northeast High School are being honored for helping build a house right in Lincoln. The Lincoln Housing Authority is helping a family on public housing assistance move in.

The house located on Garland Street has three bedrooms and two baths.



13 students at Lincoln Northeast High School including Jediah Brown signed up for a year long class helping build this 1,200 square foot home. They started in august.



"Basically we built the house from the ground up," says Brown. "When we came here it was only just the basement, nothing on top of it."



Students framed the walls at school and they were moved to the construction site.



"The students did framing, interior trim work, setting cabinets," says Bob Goggins of the Lincoln housing Authority.



It's important to know although Jediah and his classmates did a lot of work, they also had some help.



"We also had licensed plumbers, licensed electricians, a roofing contractor," says Goggins.



People in the community attended an open house and walked through the home on Wednesday to show appreciation for the students hard work. The house has already sold, but the new owners are not the only people benefiting from this project.



"Now i know like the little minute details like when sometimes something breaks in your house, you usually call someone to fix it, but now you know how to fix it," says student John Cejka.



Building a house teaches everyone involved a lot of skills. Jediah is only a junior, so he plans on taking this class again. This experience has helped him know what he wants to do after graduation. He hopes more students from Lincoln Northeast will sign–up to build a new home next year.



"I recommend you take the class if you really don't feel like going to college and you want to learn more about like other type of opportunities outside of college for instance pluming, electrician and building a house," says Brown.



Since 1994 students at Northeast High School participating in this program have built 24 homes in Lincoln.