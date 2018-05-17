One person dead after accident south of Beatrice - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One person dead after accident south of Beatrice

One person dead after accident south of Beatrice

Posted: Updated:

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old died after his sport utility vehicle collided with a pickup truck just south of Beatrice in southeast Nebraska.

The Gage County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Shawn Vraspir, of Beatrice, was driving west on a county road when he didn't halt at a stop sign and collided with the northbound pickup on U.S. Highway 77. He was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The office says the pickup driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be non-life-threatening. She was identified as 47-year-old Sadie Saunders, of Topeka, Kansas.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.