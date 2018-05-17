Summer camp programs can keep children occupied and educated

Posted By: Alden German

School is quickly coming to an end, which means children all across the nation will have a lot more free time on their hands. That's something most children are excited about, but parents may be dreading; so what can be done to keep the young ones occupied, especially for busy, working parents?

A concern mom and dad might have is that their child is losing knowledge gained during the school year. It might not sound like fun, but summer camp can be incredibly beneficial to children.

"I believe that summer camps are great because it helps kids keep, sustain what they've already learned in school throughout the summer, it gives them a little head start for next year," said Diana Shum, a third grade teacher at St. Joseph Elementary.

Summer camp programs such as Bright Lights, based in Lincoln, offer hundreds of different classes that keep children both entertained and learning.

"Parents often say their kids are learning without even realizing it," said Lisa Sypal of Bright Lights.

Which is important as it gets kids excited for what tomorrow will bring. Their classes are STEAM focused - science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

"There is that educational aspect to it but it doesn't feel quite like school because they get to do things that are fun, like dissecting things or learning about rockets or creating slime," said Sypal.

Summer programs can also provide children with outdoor exercise, expose them to new interests, and perhaps most importantly, allow them to make new friends.

"My older son did the Bright Lights Lego Robotics through LUX and they brought in some Japanese students and he got to be really good friends with this boy and they worked well together," said Shum.

For more on the various classes Bright Lights offers, visit their catalog at www.brightlights.org