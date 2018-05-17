Jablonski, Simmons Earn NFCA All-Region Honors

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Two Nebraska softball student-athletes were recognized as all-region players by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Thursday. Senior pitcher/utility Kaylan Jablonski was named to the second team, while junior outfielder Alyvia Simmons was named to the third team. Both Jablonski and Simmons earned third-team all-region honors last year and were named all-conference players by the Big Ten earlier this month.



Jablonski was impressive for the Huskers both at the plate and in the circle in her final season at Nebraska. Jablonski played in all 54 games for Nebraska. She hit .317 and slugged .533. She hit 10 home runs, recorded seven doubles, one triple and 29 RBIs. In the circle, she had a team-low ERA of 3.44 and a record of 21-14. She made 44 appearances, including 27 starts and 11 complete games. Her 21 wins in 2018 were a career high, as she never had more than 11 wins in her first three seasons. Jablonski was also the first pitcher in the country to reach 17 wins in 2018. She finished with six saves which are tied for second on NU's all-time saves list. Additionally on March 17, Jablonski became the first player in NCAA history to hit three home runs and pick up the win in the circle.



Simmons started 52 games in right field and ranked second on the team with a .346 batting average. Her conference-only hitting percentage of .390 led the Huskers in 2018. She finished the season with 56 hits and a team-best 12 doubles. Additionally, she had four triples on the season, which is tied for 10th in school history. She also slugged .506 on the year and had 34 runs, two homers and 24 RBIs. She also drew 25 walks as a junior. Additionally, on March 24, she had a career-best five RBIs and four hits, which is tied for fourth in school history.



Simmons returns next season for the Big Red, while Jablonski finished her Husker career as one of the best utility players in Nebraska history.