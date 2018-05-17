Huskers earn 49 bids to NCAA West Regional Meet

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska track and field team earned a total of 49 bids to the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, California on May 24-26.

Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective events earned berths into the NCAA West Preliminary Round, as well as the 24 best relay times.

The Husker men claimed 27 bids to the regional meet, while the women's team accounted for 22. Athletes with the top-12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the NCAA East and West prelims will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 6-9.

Husker Men's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

1. Nick Percy, Discus - 205-1 (62.50m)

2. Antoine Lloyd, 110m Hurdles - 13.50

6. Kaiwan Culmer, Triple Jump - 53-11 (16.43m)

7. Landon Bartel, High Jump - 7-2 1/2 (2.20m)

7. Nick Percy, Hammer Throw - 221-1 (67.40m)

7. Luke Siedhoff, 110m Hurdles - 13.72

9. Cody Walton, Javelin - 233-7 (71.21m)

10. Burger Lambrechts Jr., Shot Put - 62-5 (19.02m)

13. Khalil Davis, Discus - 188-4 (57.41m)

14. 4x400-meter Relay - 3:06.94

14. Moujtaba Mohammed, 800m - 1:48.25

15. Carlos Davis, Discus - 187-4 (57.11m)

17. Andy Neal, 400m Hurdles - 50.77

18. Tyler Loontjer, Pole Vault - 17-4 1/2 (5.30m)

19. Ty Moss, 800m - 1:48.70

21. Mike McCann, High Jump - 7-0 1/4 (2.14m)

25. Kino Dunkley, Discus - 183-0 (55.79m)

25. Edward Jeans, Hammer Throw - 207-9 (63.32m)

30. Nick Coghill, Discus - 181-8 (55.38m)

32. Chris Daniels, Hammer Throw - 204-9 (62.42m)

33. Nick Coghill, Shot Put - 59-1 1/4 (18.01m)

39. Kevin Cahoy, Pole Vault - 16-10 1/4 (5.14m)

41. Grant Anderson, High Jump - 6-11 (2.11m)

44. Spencer Powell, Pole Vault - 16-9 1/4 (5.11m)

45. Burger Lambrechts Jr., Discus - 177-1 (53.97m)

45. Jace Anderson, Triple Jump - 50-0 3/4 (15.26m)

48. Zach Podraza, Javelin - 205-0 (62.48m)

Husker Women's Regional Qualifiers (listed by regional seed)

10. Brittni Wolczyk, Javelin - 173-8 (52.93m)

12. Shylia Riley, Long Jump - 20-10 (6.35m)

12. Angela Mercurio, Triple Jump - 43-3 3/4 (13.20m)

14. Alex Meyer, Discus - 179-7 (54.75m)

16. Jasmine Barge, 400m Hurdles - 57.95

17. 4x400-meter Relay - 3:37.20

18. Lakayla Harris, 200m - 23.15

18. Chase Wolinski, Javelin - 166-11 (50.88m)

19. Ieva Turke, Long Jump - 20-7 (6.27m)

20. Toni Tupper, Shot Put - 54-2 3/4 (16.53m)

22. Ieva Turke, Triple Jump - 42-7 (12.98m)

23. 4x100-meter Relay - 45.10

30. Lakayla Harris, 100m - 11.45

35. Alice Akers, Hammer Throw - 193-0 (58.82m)

35. Chanel Freeman, 100m Hurdles - 13.50

39. Kierra Griggs, 400m - 53.94A

39. Maddie Holland, Pole Vault - 13-2 1/2 (4.03m)

39. Raynesha Lewis, Long Jump - 20-1 1/2 (6.13m)

42. Reka Czuth, High Jump - 5-9 1/4 (1.76m)

43. Lara Omerzu, High Jump - 5-9 1/4 (1.76m)

43. Quashira McIntosh, 100m - 11.59

46. Danie Plank, Javelin - 150-2 (45.78m)