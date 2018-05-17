Turner named EuroLeague’s best point guard

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Former Nebraska women's basketball guard Yvonne Turner was named the Best Point Guard in the EuroLeague in 2017-18 earlier this week.

Turner, who was a four-year letterwinner for the Huskers from 2007 to 2010, helped lead Sopron (Hungary) to the EuroLeague championship game in 2018.

For the season, Turner averaged 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists while helping Sopron to the Hungarian championship alongside former Husker teammate Danielle Page. The duo powered Sopron's three-game sweep of KSC Szekszard to open the month of May.

Turner, a 5-10 guard from Omaha who just completed her eighth professional season overseas, enters her second WNBA season with the Phoenix Mercury in 2018. Last season as a WNBA rookie for the Mercury, Turner averaged 5.1 points. 1.0 rebound and 1.1 assist while climbing into a starting role for Phoenix in the playoffs.

Turner earned the top point guard spot on the 2018 EuroLeague Team of the Season over Chicago Sky starting point Courtney Vandersloot (Yakin Dogu's Universitesi), Marta Zargay (ZVVZ USK Praha) and Anna Cruz (Dynamo Kursk).

In four seasons as a Husker, the 2006 Gatorade Nebraska High School Player of the Year at Bellevue East and first-team WBCA High School All-American amassed 1,101 points, 377 rebounds, 206 assists and 229 steals. She is one of only six players in Husker women’s basketball history to finish with 1,000 points, 200 assists and 200 steals in her career. She finished fifth in Husker history in steals and third in school history with 183 made three-pointers in her career.