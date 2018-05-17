Cirque Du Soleil at Pinnacle Bank Arena - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Cirque Du Soleil at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Cirque Du Soleil at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted By: Kennedy Stowater

kstowater@klkntv.com

51 performers will take to the stage to perform Corteo, the story of a clown dreaming about his funeral.

Corteo took over two years to make, starting from writing the show to perfecting the act.

The performers come from 18 different countries.

The show runs Thursday thru Sunday at PBA

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.