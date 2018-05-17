UNL shows off new 3-D printers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UNL shows off new 3-D printers

Posted:

The UNL College of Engineering has new 3–D printers.

"It basically opens up the envelope and the tool belt that manufacturers will be able to have," said Additive Manufacturing Facility Manager Cody Kanger.  "You know, they won't any longer be restricted by 'can I get my machine tool into this crevice?' or 'can i get it in this area?' because it can't fit or you don't have enough space for a traditional end mill to go in."

The college has 3 new 3–d printers.  Together, they cost around $1.5 million.

They're capable of forging metal and ceramic parts and are more advanced than the traditional 3–D metal printers.

This will be beneficial for the automobile, aero–nautical and marine industries.

