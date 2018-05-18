Body of missing angler recovered in northeast Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

SANTEE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say they've recovered the body of a man missing since he and his girlfriend accidentally drove off a cliff into the water near where the Missouri River flows into Lewis and Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska.

Boaters spotted the body of 39-year-old Arturo Rouillard on Wednesday, about 4 miles (7 kilometers) east of the Santee boat dock. The body was taken to shore by noon.

Authorities say Rouillard and 41-year-old Adrienne Denney had been night fishing when they were last seen early on May 5. It's thought they were on an all-terrain vehicle when it plunged off the cliff. Denney's body was recovered later that day.

The two lived in Santee.

