Former Husker player Randy Stella outside Omaha bar - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former Husker player Randy Stella outside Omaha bar

Former Husker player Randy Stella shot outside Omaha bar

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man who played football for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and for the University of Nebraska at Omaha has been shot outside a bar in Omaha.

Randy Stella was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after the shooting late Wednesday night in the parking lot of the IceHouse Sports Bar. Police say he was shot in a side of his face. No arrests have been reported.

His mother says that he's expected to recover.

Stella played linebacker on the Lincoln squad in the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

He was dismissed in August 2001 for violating team policies.

He finished his college career on the Omaha squad in 2004.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.