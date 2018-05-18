Shooting at Trump golf course in Florida

DORAL, Fla. (AP) A police chief says the shooting suspect at the Trump National Doral resort in south Florida tried to ``ambush'' officers, but lost a gunfight with them.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told news reporters Friday morning that the man who entered a lobby at the resort draped a flag over the counter fired shots upward at the ceiling and waited for police to arrive.

He says officers from Doral and Miami-Dade were met ``with an individual with a handgun.'' He said five officers fired shots and arrested the man. Earlier, police said the suspect was wounded.

Perez said one officer suffered a broken arm, but otherwise the police were unhurt.

Trump was not at the resort at the time.