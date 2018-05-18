Truck, tools stolen from concrete company parking lot - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Truck, tools stolen from concrete company parking lot

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A 2006 Chevy Silverado with several tools inside was stolen overnight Wednesday. 

Police said it was taken from R & C Concrete, located near South 7th and Calvert Street.

The victim said the truck's keys weren't missing from the business, so police aren't sure how the suspect took it. 

The loss totals more than $31,000.

