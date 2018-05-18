Five cars broken into in YMCA parking lots - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Five cars broken into in YMCA parking lots

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police are once again reminding you to lock your cars and remove all valuables.

This comes after three cars were broken into in the Cooper YMCA parking lot, and two were broken into in the Fallbrook YMCA lot. 

The crimes happened between 5:00- 6:00 a.m. Thursday. 

Police said several windows were broken, and purses and other personal items were taken. The loss totals several hundred dollars. 

This is a common crime this time of year, said Ofc. Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin with LPD. 

