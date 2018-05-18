Two arrested after being stopped for stolen license plates

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

39-year-old Brian Bowder and 25-year-old Heather Bodfield were arrested early Thursday morning on drugs and weapons charges.

Police said the two were stopped for having a stolen license plate.

After the stop, police searched the vehicle and found a digital scale with meth residue and a 4-inch-long knife in Bodfield's purse.

Bowder was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Bodfield was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and cited for the stolen plate.