Two arrested after being stopped for stolen license plates - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two arrested after being stopped for stolen license plates

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

39-year-old Brian Bowder and 25-year-old Heather Bodfield were arrested early Thursday morning on drugs and weapons charges. 

Police said the two were stopped for having a stolen license plate. 

After the stop, police searched the vehicle and found a digital scale with meth residue and a 4-inch-long knife in Bodfield's purse. 

Bowder was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. 

Bodfield was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and cited for the stolen plate.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.