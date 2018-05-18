UPDATE: Suspect in Texas shooting identified

According to ABC News, the suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis is in custody. Officials say he has been charged with capital murder.

At least 10 people are dead after a student allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning, sending students fleeing for their lives, the governor said.

Ten others were wounded, including a police officer, officials said.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

The shooting was contained and the school was evacuated, but explosive devices have also been found at the school and in surrounding areas, authorities warned.

Community members are warned to be on the lookout for suspicious items, officials said.

This morning's shooting took place in an art class, witnesses said, ABC station KTRK in Houston reported.

"I heard the [fire] alarms and everybody ran out,” tenth-grader Dakota Shrader told KTRK. “At first all we heard was ‘run, run,’ and next thing you know we hear, ‘boom, boom, boom.’”

“Everybody started running,” she said, “and I tried to make it to the safest place that I could as fast as I can. I called my mom right away.”

“She couldn’t breathe, she was having an asthma attack,” her mom added. “I didn’t even know where to find her.”

One male is in custody and a second individual, a person of interest, has been detained, Gonzalez said, adding that both are students.