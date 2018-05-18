UPDATE: Suspect in Texas shooting identified - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Texas shooting identified

UPDATE: Suspect in Texas shooting identified

Posted: Updated:

According to ABC News, the suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis is in custody. Officials say he has been charged with capital murder.

At least 10 people are dead after a student allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning, sending students fleeing for their lives, the governor said.

Ten others were wounded, including a police officer, officials said.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

The shooting was contained and the school was evacuated, but explosive devices have also been found at the school and in surrounding areas, authorities warned.

Community members are warned to be on the lookout for suspicious items, officials said.

This morning's shooting took place in an art class, witnesses said, ABC station KTRK in Houston reported.

"I heard the [fire] alarms and everybody ran out,” tenth-grader Dakota Shrader told KTRK. “At first all we heard was ‘run, run,’ and next thing you know we hear, ‘boom, boom, boom.’”

“Everybody started running,” she said, “and I tried to make it to the safest place that I could as fast as I can. I called my mom right away.”

“She couldn’t breathe, she was having an asthma attack,” her mom added. “I didn’t even know where to find her.”

One male is in custody and a second individual, a person of interest, has been detained, Gonzalez said, adding that both are students.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.