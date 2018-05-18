How can citizens help the homeless in Lincoln?

Posted By: Alden German

The Lincoln Homeless Coalition held an open house Friday morning to share its findings with the public and take questions from them.

Homelessness in Lincoln has dropped more than 50 percent in the last 6 years. Programs that provide aid, housing and job training have helped in that.

Many of the questions were focused on what's being done to ensure the homeless population stays down, and what the community can do to help.



"We had 79 people come which shows us that there is an interest in the community. They want to know how they can get involved. They want to know how we can continue to combat homelessness in the community," said Christina Lloyd of the Lincoln Homeless Coalition.



The Coalition says they're focusing a lot of resources on preventing people who are nearly homeless, from actually losing their home.

But what can an every day citizen do?



"I think it's important for people to understand that people who are experiencing homelessness are just people. There's nothing to be scared of. They're really trying as hard as they can to get their lives back together," said Lee Heflebower of the Coalition.



First, try to avoid stigma of those without a home. Additionally, donate directly to agencies that support everyone. However, if you do want to give directly to someone who is panhandling, food or clothing is more useful than straight cash. Also, be an advocate in the community and educate others about the problem and what they can do to help.

For more information on how you can help the Lincoln Homeless Coalition or other organizations around the area that are helping to combat homelessness, visit this website: http://www.lincolnhomelesscoalition.org/about/members/