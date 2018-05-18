Farm Bill fails to pass through the House

The federal Farm Bill failed to pass through the House of Representatives today.

The measure stalled today for two reasons: Democrats wouldn't budge on proposed changes to food stamps and a group of conservatives wanted to vote on immigration legislation first.

The bill, which included President Trump's push to impose stricter work requirements on food stamp recipients, has now been delayed.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau was disappointed in the result but hopeful both sides can come together before the current farm bill expires.



"We're certainly hopeful that we can work through some of these differences that exist. Our number one priority from the very beginning on this farm bill was to protect federal crop insurance. Just like any insurance product, farmers have to pay for it, and it has become extraordinarily important for farmers today," said Jordan Dux, the Nebraska Farm Bureau's Director of National Affairs.

The bill proposed stricter work requirements on 5 to 7 million participants in SNAP, known to many as food stamps.

It largely kept farm policies like commodity supports and crop insurance at the status quo.

"The farm bill is a really large piece of legislation that ties together farm programs and food programs. And those food programs are a vast majority of the bill, actually about 80% of the funding in a farm bill goes to food and nutrition programs," said Dux.

President Trump tweeted his support for the house bill late Thursday evening.

Nebraska House Representative Jeff Fortenberry released a statement saying:

"The farm bill is important for Nebraska, important for America. The farm bill is usually a unifying effort in Washington. The farm bill provides essential policies that mitigate risk for farmers and helps provide stability in our food production process."

The current version of the farm bill expires at the end of September.

Pending legislation would reauthorize numerous programs and policies in addition to food stamp programs like SNAP.



Now attention turns to the Senate, which is writing its own farm bill.

Any legislation that makes it to the president's desk will require bipartisan support to pass.