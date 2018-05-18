Nebraska sees push to legalize sports betting

Nebraskans may soon be able to bet on sports.

The US Supreme Court on Monday said a law that didn't let all states bet on sports was unconstitutional.

For it to happen in Nebraska, the state constitution has to be changed. Supporters need to get 110,000 signatures to put a sports betting amendment on this November's ballot.

Another way is if state senators called a special session and approved a ballot initiative.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus said the state's poor financial outlook gives a sense of urgency to find more revenue sources and believes voters would approve sports betting.



"I have seen a good statistical analysis of the mentality of the voters towards expanded gambling in general and it's pushing 60 percent," Schumacher said.



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist said he'd rather see the legislature vote to put it on the 2020 ballot during a regular session. He said he doesn't want to see a drawn out debate if a special session is called.



"I'd have to see that that organization structure is well–staffed so that when the legislature would come into session for a special session, it would be 10 days, done, finished and move out," Krist said.



Gov. Ricketts doesn't like the idea. He said senators should think about the state possibly losing NCAA events if sports gambling is legalized.



"We'd also want to talk about the potential impact with the NCAA and losing the College World Series over it," Ricketts said. "So we'd work to educate state senators so they could make an informed decision."



Sen. Schumacher said he'll push for a special session over the weekend, but said the chances of it happening are slim.