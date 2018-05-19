Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially married

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The archbishop of Canterbury has declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife.

Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, has made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another ``till death us do part,'' and exchanged rings.

The British-American pair are now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family.

Saturday's ceremony took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the British royals' longtime home.

The couple are standing at the altar in St. George's Chapel. They smiled at each other as a soprano sang a work by Handel.

As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: ``You look amazing.''

Markle arrived to a fanfare and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles, and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children include 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.