Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially married - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially married

Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially married

Posted: Updated:

         Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

        8@klkntv.com

        The archbishop of Canterbury has declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife.
        Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, has made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another ``till death us do part,'' and exchanged rings.
        The British-American pair are now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family.
        Saturday's ceremony took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the British royals' longtime home.
        The couple are standing at the altar in St. George's Chapel. They smiled at each other as a soprano sang a work by Handel.
        As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: ``You look amazing.''
        Markle arrived to a fanfare and walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles, and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids. The children include 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.