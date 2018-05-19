Explosion levels York business

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

An early morning explosion has leveled a York business.

York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street.

The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged.

The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal is investigating. The building is a total loss.