Explosion levels York business - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Explosion levels York business

Explosion levels York business

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

An early morning explosion has leveled a York business.

York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street.

The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged.

The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal is investigating. The building is a total loss. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer

    When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer

    We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.More >>
    We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.More >>

  • Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

    Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

    People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.

    More >>

    People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.

    More >>

  • Explosion levels York business

    Explosion levels York business

    Explosion levels York business

    An early morning explosion has leveled a York business. York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street. The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged. The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal i...

    More >>

    An early morning explosion has leveled a York business. York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street. The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged. The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.