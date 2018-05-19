Lightening strikes damages Lincoln home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lightening strikes damages Lincoln home

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

A lighting strike is likely to blame for an early morning house fire. It happened at a home near 70th and A around 6:30 Saturday morning.

"Crews went to the attic area of the home confirmed that we had a working fire and started an interior fire attack," said Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the fire was contained to the attic, which is believed to be where the lightening struck.

The two people inside the home made it out safely and called the fire department.

"The occupant indicated it was a possible lightening strike. He and his wife during the night heard a loud pop weren't sure what it was, he got up and investigated and couldn't find anything," Benes said.

Investigators say damage to the home is estimated to be $25,000.

Again, the two people will not be able to return to the home for quite some time.

LFR says lightning strikes are rare, but this is the second home hit by lightening in a week.

Last week a home in Waverly was destroyed after it was struck.

