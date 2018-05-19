Honor the Fallen 5K - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Honor the Fallen 5K

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

A lot of people are resting tonight after participating in an obstacle course for a great cause.

"All my life I always try to do for those who are less fortunate or you know has some tragedy so for me it's just hits home," said participant Corey Brown. 

More than 150 runners laced up their shoes and raced around Good Life Fitness near 4th and Van Dorn.

The runners carried tires, ran up hills, and climbed up a rope wall.

The difficult 5k, raised money for a new Lincoln Police Memorial.

"We are creating our own Lincoln Police Department memorial," said Captain Michon Marrow "that we have never had, simply to honor those that we have lost at our department."

There is no time table for when Lincoln Police Department with unveil the memorial.

