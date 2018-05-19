Tails and Trails - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Tails and Trails

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Dogs and their owners came together this morning for a day at the park.

"Lots of activities out here just a wonderful time for pet owners to come together especially dog owners," said Bob Downey the President and CEO of the Capital Humane Society "and interact with each other have an opportunity to play different games with their pets."

Tails and Trails is organized by the Capital Humane Society.

More than 300 dogs and their owners came out to play and meet new dogs. The money that was raised was for the capital humane society.

"This is a big fundraiser for the capital humane society and our goal was 35,000 and with the advance registration and the sponsorship and the vendors that has come in," added Downey "I really believe we will probably hit 36, 37,000 dollars."

This annual event has taken place here in Lincoln for more than 30 years.

