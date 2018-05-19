Lincoln Heart Walk - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Heart Walk

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com 

This morning's bad weather didn't stop some Lincoln natives from raising money for heart disease.

Lincolnites walked, and exercised around Haymarket park to promote good heart health.

The Lincoln heart walk was put on by the American Heart Association.

More than 1,000 Lincolnites showed up at Haymarket Park.

They raised more than $72,000, and all the money will help with cardiovascular and stroke research.

"We were impressed with Lincoln is a community with heart. We had more than 1,000 individuals come out and walk for people that they love that have been affected by heart disease and stroke, and it just makes you feel warm and fuzzy."

If you were unable to attend this morning's walk, you can still donate to the cause, with the link below.

http://www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=3155&pg=pfind

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer

    When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer

    We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.More >>
    We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.More >>

  • Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

    Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

    People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.

    More >>

    People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.

    More >>

  • Explosion levels York business

    Explosion levels York business

    Explosion levels York business

    An early morning explosion has leveled a York business. York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street. The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged. The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal i...

    More >>

    An early morning explosion has leveled a York business. York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street. The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged. The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.