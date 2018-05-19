Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

This morning's bad weather didn't stop some Lincoln natives from raising money for heart disease.

Lincolnites walked, and exercised around Haymarket park to promote good heart health.

The Lincoln heart walk was put on by the American Heart Association.

More than 1,000 Lincolnites showed up at Haymarket Park.

They raised more than $72,000, and all the money will help with cardiovascular and stroke research.

"We were impressed with Lincoln is a community with heart. We had more than 1,000 individuals come out and walk for people that they love that have been affected by heart disease and stroke, and it just makes you feel warm and fuzzy."

If you were unable to attend this morning's walk, you can still donate to the cause, with the link below.

http://www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=3155&pg=pfind