Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

Posted:

People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.

Friends and family of Brooklyn Maxwell gathered at Holmes lake to pay their respect and raise awareness about child abuse.

"She was always happy... Laughing... She was a healthy, happy, vibrant little girl," said Brooke Kimball, event organizer.

The cause of four-year-old Brooklyn Maxwell's death remains unclear.

Last July she became unresponsive in a hospital exam room.

The night of her death, Brooklyn's parents say she was acting sick and complained of abdominal pain.

The autopsy revealed she died from internal bleeding stemming from blunt–force trauma to her abdomen.

Brooklyn's life may have been short, but she touched the lives of many.

"I love my baby... And I wish she was here with us," said Lola Vays, Brooklyn's grandmother.

The ceremony featured a candle vigil, poem readings and a prayer service hosted by a local priest.

Brooklyn's parents pleaded no contest to allegations they lacked proper parental care while she was in their custody.

Part of the vigil was to raise awareness so this case wouldn't be forgotten.

Police say her case will be reviewed later this year.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer

    When is your phone getting Android 8.0 Oreo? We asked every major manufacturer

    We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.More >>
    We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.More >>

  • Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

    Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

    People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.

    More >>

    People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.

    More >>

  • Explosion levels York business

    Explosion levels York business

    Explosion levels York business

    An early morning explosion has leveled a York business. York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street. The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged. The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal i...

    More >>

    An early morning explosion has leveled a York business. York fire chief Mike Lloyd said the explosion happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Cancrete Cattle Water located at 522 W 26th Street. The explosion knocked out power to the surrounding businesses and large flames could be seen where the building had been. No nearby businesses were damaged. The fire chief would not rule out natural gas, but said the state fire marshal i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.