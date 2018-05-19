Candle light vigil held for Lincoln girl

People are remembering the life of a four-year-old Lincoln girl by holding a candle light vigil.



Friends and family of Brooklyn Maxwell gathered at Holmes lake to pay their respect and raise awareness about child abuse.



"She was always happy... Laughing... She was a healthy, happy, vibrant little girl," said Brooke Kimball, event organizer.

The cause of four-year-old Brooklyn Maxwell's death remains unclear.

Last July she became unresponsive in a hospital exam room.

The night of her death, Brooklyn's parents say she was acting sick and complained of abdominal pain.

The autopsy revealed she died from internal bleeding stemming from blunt–force trauma to her abdomen.

Brooklyn's life may have been short, but she touched the lives of many.

"I love my baby... And I wish she was here with us," said Lola Vays, Brooklyn's grandmother.

The ceremony featured a candle vigil, poem readings and a prayer service hosted by a local priest.

Brooklyn's parents pleaded no contest to allegations they lacked proper parental care while she was in their custody.

Part of the vigil was to raise awareness so this case wouldn't be forgotten.

Police say her case will be reviewed later this year.

