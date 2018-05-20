Tour of the Haymarket Area - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Haymarket is a cornerstone of the Lincoln community.

The history of the Haymarket helped build Lincoln into what it is today, but there are some things you might not know about this area.

 Sunday's tour highlighted all of the great stories of what the old Haymarket would have looked like.
 
"It's been railroad as it's pretty obviously train station behind and the brick mural it's also been a manufacturing area particularly of candy," said tour guide Ed Zimmer "Russell Stover had their headquarters here for 40 year."
 
The people on this tour not only learned what the old Haymarket looked like.

They also learned a lot about all of the new buildings and business.

For example the Creamery building is now 4 stories tall, but back in the late 1800s it was only 2 stories.

But when comparing the old vs. the new it's changed quite a bit.
 
"When I started working the area 30-35 years ago it was sorta an empty warehouse district it's certainly not that today," added Zimmer "it's a neighborhood where people live and I think also it's open and welcoming to everybody in the city to enjoy eating, dining, drinking all that the Haymarket offers."

Everyone on this tour had their favorite part, but one thing we all agree on, the changes have been for the better.

