Breen Earns CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. -- Danielle Breen capped out an outstanding academic and athletic career by earning College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 7 honors for the second year in a row, as CoSIDA released its at-large teams on Thursday.

The Ames, Iowa native is an accounting major, holds a cumulative 4.0 GPA and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten pick and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She also is a four-time member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and has been named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll each semester she’s been at Nebraska. She was also awarded the Nebraska Outstanding Scholar Award, the Big Ten Medal of Honor and the Nebraska Heart & Soul Award, for her dedication in the classroom and in the community.

An Academic All-American last season, Breen was also named Nebraska’s Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year in 2018, which is presented to the student-athlete with an outstanding contribution to their athletic team and an elite performance not only in the gym, but in the classroom.

As a senior, Breen was a consistent contributor on beam for the Huskers through the regular season. Breen had built up her solid beam performance to a 9.925 season-high, which she posted in Nebraska's final dual meet against Florida on March 9. She posted a season-high on bars of 9.80, at the National Semifinals. Breen also helped the Huskers to a sixth-place national finish where she posted 9.7875 on bars and 9.8375 on beam.

Breen is set to graduate in December.