Vietnam Veterans will be honored with a special trip

If you are Vietnam War Veteran, a trip is being planned in your honor.

Event organizers are hoping to spread the word and get as many vets to join as possible.



Next month, on June 30th, a bus filled with Vietnam War Veterans will travel down to Tecumseh for an all expenses paid trip.

They will spend the day at the Montz Motorcycle Museum and have a complementary meal before heading back to Lincoln.

"It makes you feel proud that they are doing it and going down there," said Jim Turner, a Vietnam War Veteran.

A group called the Nebraska Riders is putting on the event as a way to thank the vets like Jim Turner for their service.



"We weren't really welcomed home properly. The honor flight, this mission, it helps us emotionally and mentally to realize, hey, what we did, people appreciated our sacrifices."

Event organizers say they've received a lot of feedback from motorcyclists who want to participate in the caravan to Tecumseh.



"We have 175 bikes who are interested in leading this escort. If somebody shows up in uniform, I want them to lead the way for these veterans. We've had quite a few people who are in the military ask about coming so most likely it will be somebody from our military leading it," said Glenn Shriner, a member of Nebraska Riders.

Event organizers hope other states will also show appreciation and honor veterans by showing simple acts of kindness.

"I hope other people pick up on this and they do it in their towns or cities or own states to honor our vets and do something for them. We don't need veterans day to honor these guys, just pick a day and do it," said Shriner.

There's a GoFundMe page to raise money for this trip.



If you know a Vietnam war veteran who would like to sign up... Or if you're interested in donating money to the cause... Call 402-802-5411.