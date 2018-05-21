Grants available for Nebraska outdoor recreation projects - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Grants available for Nebraska outdoor recreation projects

Grants available for Nebraska outdoor recreation projects

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska projects that encourage outdoor recreation could be eligible for grants.

The state Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for the outdoor recreation grants. The program is funded by federal money.

The grants could cover as much as half of the cost of athletic fields, swimming pools, splash pads, picnic areas or other facilities.

The projects must be sponsored by a city, county or natural resources district to qualify.

Grant applications are due by Sept. 7. More information is available online on the commission's website.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.