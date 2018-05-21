Click It Or Ticket campaign starts today

Local law enforcement will be on the lookout to see if you're buckling up this week.

State troopers and the Lincoln Police Dept. will be starting today with enforcement.

They'll also be looking for other violations and dangerous driving.

The campaign runs through June 3rd.

This effort includes troopers in all Nebraska State Patrol areas--spanning border to border, and LPD focusing on accident prone areas.