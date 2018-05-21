Construction on N. 56th begins today

Construction on N. 56th street from Vine St. to Adams St. starts today.

North and southbound traffic will be maintained in the early stages of the project, temporary lane closures and sidewalk detours are expected later on.

It's to resurface the road and will continue through August, with cleanup that could continue until September.

The project includes repairing and sealing pothole-causing cracks, resurfacing and upgrading sidewalk ramps as well.

They'll be message signs for drivers to alert them.