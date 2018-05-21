Police looking for man suspected of firing shots over the weekend

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting near SW 10th and West A streets.

Police say two black men were shooting at each other Saturday evening.

One of them was picked up by a female driver and left the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported, but they found several shell casings and bullet fragments.

They've spoken to the suspect that'd didn't leave the scene, but are looking for the second person involved.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask you to call 402-441-6000.