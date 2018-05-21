Police believe two truck thefts are related - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police believe two truck thefts are related

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police believe the same person is responsible for stealing two trucks from A&B Auto this month. 

The first was on May 4, where a Dodge Ram, electronics and keys were stolen from the business. 

Police believe the suspect returned on May 15 and stole a 2002 White Dodge Ram with keys they had taken May 4. 

The truck was worth $10,000. Police said there was also damage to two other vehicles, leading them to believe the suspect tried to steal those as well. 

They're still looking for the person responsible.

