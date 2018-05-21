Fye, Grint Earn Regional Track Honors

As the Doane Track & Field teams took off on Monday morning for the NAIA National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, two Tigers were honored for their accomplishments so far during the outdoor campaign. On Monday morning, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their regional honors for the outdoor track & field season.

Doane Head Coach Ed Fye was named the NAIA Midwest Regional Coach of the Year for both the men’s and women’s honors. Fye led both teams to the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championships on May 5 in Sioux City, Iowa. The Tiger men recorded six event champions at the meet and posted a team score of 237 points. The women recorded four event championships at the conference meet and finished with 215 points as a team. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 on the men’s side and No. 5 on the women’s heading into the national meet this weekend.

Kate Grint, a sophomore from Ord, Nebraska, was selected as the Midwest Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Grint enters the NAIA meet with the top mark this season in the shot put (14.95m), fourth best in the discus (47.58m), and 23rd in the hammer throw (50.35m). She will compete in all three events at the national meet and is the only woman in the NAIA this season to rank in the Top 4 of both the shot put and discus.

The NAIA National Championships will run from May 24-26.