Ricketts promotes road safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts promotes road safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Posted: Updated:

Press Release:

OMAHA – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kyle Schneweis to promote road safety in Nebraska.  A near–record number of travelers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day, prompting a revitalized Click It or Ticket campaign from the NSP and NDOT.

"We might not be able to control the weather, but we can control how we drive," said Governor Ricketts during a news conference.  "One of the most important things anybody can do is to buckle up.  The weather is also starting to get nicer, so expect to see more motorcyclists on the road.  Please be aware.  We want to keep everyone on the roads safe this summer."

Law enforcement agencies around the state will be stepping up enforcement of Nebraska's seatbelt law during the national Click It or Ticket campaign.  From May 21st through June 3rd, the NSP, 25 Nebraska police departments, and 33 Sheriff's Offices around Nebraska will have officers and dispatchers working overtime to assist in the enforcement campaign.

"We've seen seatbelt use increase in Nebraska in recent years," said NSP Superintendent Colonel Bolduc.  "That trend needs to continue. So far in 2018, nearly two–thirds of people killed in crashes on Nebraska roads were not wearing seatbelts."

Overtime hours for law enforcement are made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the NDOT Office of Highway Safety.  Those grants will add more than 7,500 hours of traffic enforcement throughout the Click It or Ticket campaign.

Nebraska public safety partners also remind drivers to be on the lookout for increased motorcycle traffic as May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.

"We're hoping for some great weather this summer in Nebraska, and that will mean more motorcycles on the road," said NDOT Director Schneweis.  "It's important that all of our motorists, whether on four wheels or two, share the road responsibly and keep an eye out for each other."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.