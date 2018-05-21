Ricketts promotes road safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Press Release:

OMAHA – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kyle Schneweis to promote road safety in Nebraska. A near–record number of travelers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day, prompting a revitalized Click It or Ticket campaign from the NSP and NDOT.

"We might not be able to control the weather, but we can control how we drive," said Governor Ricketts during a news conference. "One of the most important things anybody can do is to buckle up. The weather is also starting to get nicer, so expect to see more motorcyclists on the road. Please be aware. We want to keep everyone on the roads safe this summer."

Law enforcement agencies around the state will be stepping up enforcement of Nebraska's seatbelt law during the national Click It or Ticket campaign. From May 21st through June 3rd, the NSP, 25 Nebraska police departments, and 33 Sheriff's Offices around Nebraska will have officers and dispatchers working overtime to assist in the enforcement campaign.

"We've seen seatbelt use increase in Nebraska in recent years," said NSP Superintendent Colonel Bolduc. "That trend needs to continue. So far in 2018, nearly two–thirds of people killed in crashes on Nebraska roads were not wearing seatbelts."

Overtime hours for law enforcement are made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the NDOT Office of Highway Safety. Those grants will add more than 7,500 hours of traffic enforcement throughout the Click It or Ticket campaign.

Nebraska public safety partners also remind drivers to be on the lookout for increased motorcycle traffic as May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.

"We're hoping for some great weather this summer in Nebraska, and that will mean more motorcycles on the road," said NDOT Director Schneweis. "It's important that all of our motorists, whether on four wheels or two, share the road responsibly and keep an eye out for each other."