Center for People in Need to offer free dental care

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Improper dental care can cause a whole host of problems, said Steve Sheridan with the Center for People in Need.

But going to the dentist can be expensive.

Which is why the Center for People in Need is teaming up with UNMC College of Dentistry to provide free dental care next month.

"It's a great opportunity for some families who don't have insurance or money to go to the dentist," Sheridan said.

Dentists will provide free extractions and fillings for low–income families on June 9.

"The goal is to alleviate some pain," Sheridan said. "And that's the focus on this round is just any of the major things causing pain."

So if this sounds like a service you or someone in your family could use, you first need to make an appointment for a screening.

The first set of screenings are May 21, and those are full. But there's a second set on June 4, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

To make an appointment call Sue Saxton with the center. Her phone number is 402–476–4357 extension 166 and her email at ssaxton@cfpin.org.

"We've already filled up tonight and appointments are rolling in right now, so appointments will fill up quickly so call or email right away," Sheridan said.

They're screening about 80 patients, in hopes to treat 60-70 on June 9.