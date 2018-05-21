56th Street Construction to start Wednesday

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

The summer season is here and that means one thing...road construction.

A project along north 56th from Vine street to Adams might have you rethinking where you're driving.



"We will be reconstructing sidewalk ramps and we will be doing some pavement repairs particularly in the intersection of 56th and Leighton and we will also be resurfacing the street with new asphalt," said Erin Sokolik, a City of Lincoln engineer.

When the project starts on Wednesday traffic will still be able to get through the mile and a half stretch of road, but that won't always be the case.

Once the sidewalk repairs are done only one direction of traffic will get through.

"When the mill and overlay starts then it will be called directional closure and what I mean by that is the southbound lanes will still be able to be traversed by traffic," said Sokolik,

56th Street is not the only construction project the city has planned for the summer.

Dozens of other streets are scheduled to be repaired or resurfaced.

All the construction serves as a good reminder to be vigilant when driving through a work zone so you keep yourself and the workers safe.

"Just be cognizant as you drive through this work zone and any work zone; just be aware of your surroundings," Sokolik said.



The project is expected to last through August.

If you want to avoid construction you can use the Waze traffic app to find alternate routes or traffic delay times.