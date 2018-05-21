Governor Encourages Safe Driving - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Governor Encourages Safe Driving

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Today Governor Ricketts talked about ways the state is encouraging safe driving.

Officials ask you to always wear a seat belt. And, because it's construction season, to be mindful of workers.

The Department of Transportation Director, Kent Schneweis , says,. "As our workers are out there working to make safety improvements, and make roads smoother for our driver, we got to try and keep them safe too. These folks are fathers, mothers sons and daughters and we have to watch out for them."

The governor also asked drivers to give special consideration to motorcycle riders, especially when turning or changing lanes

