Lincoln Elementary school holds 2nd annual Field Day

With the school year coming to a end, one elementary school decided to have some fun!



It was Rousseau Elementary's 2nd annual field day today.

It's a celebration of the school year and all the hard work the kids put in.

The fun filled activities included games such as tic-tac-toe, hula hoops, water themed games, a climbing wall, relays and much more.

"They're running, they're playing, they're helping each other. A lot of the activities are cooperative in nature and so they are helping each other and it's just fun for them to be outside," said school principal Wendy Badje.

The day was divided into three segments to make sure all 600 kids were accounted for.

Many parent volunteers graciously helped out, and the weather cooperated as well!