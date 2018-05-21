UPDATE: City council pass school safety plan

UPDATE:



After several months of debate, the Lincoln City Council has reached an agreement on a plan to help with school safety.

The Interlocal Agreement is not only supported by the council members, but also the mayor, Lincoln Police Department and LPS officials. Members of the Lincoln City Council voted 7–0 passing the Interlocal Agreement.

It adds six police officers, also known as SRO's, plus one officer for threat assessment, one full time social worker, and money to contract out help for mental health and behavior health services. People in attendance Monday night say the plan might not be perfect, but it's at least a step in the right direction.

"I totally understand peoples fear of the horrible. Thing where you have a shooter. Well having a person there with a gun isn't going to stop what just happened."



"I agree," says Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. "We need much more than police in schools"



The Interlocal Agreement these city council members passed will not only add resource officers to LPS middle schools. It also helps with after school programs.



"Enhancing the opportunity for our kids to have the availability for mental and behavioral health services and access to safe and productive programming at community learning centers are equally important," says Bliemeister.



As part of the plan LPS and the city of Lincoln each promise to set aside a little more than $1 million from their budgets to pay for everything the Interlocal Agreement covers. As a result, they promise your taxes won't go up.

The goal is for Lincoln Police to hire the additional resource offices and get them trained so they can be in the middle schools starting in January. The threat assessment officer will start in September.

