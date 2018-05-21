First Lady of Nebraska stops by local elementary school to share love of reading

The first lady of Nebraska, Susanne Shore, stopped by McPhee Elementary School to share her love of reading!

Shore read a few books, Ms. Twiggly's Tree and Tikki Tikki Tembo, to the class of 2nd graders.

Her scholastic company is donating books to the McPhee school library.

She said the school asked her to stop by, and she didn't have to think twice about agreeing to visit.

"I love to read. Love to read to kids. My three are grown up so I needed to come to an elementary school to do it," said Shore.

It was a good reminder for the kids to keep reading, even over summer break!

