Lincoln Southwest teacher wins Scottish Rite Distinguished Teach - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Southwest teacher wins Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher Award

Posted:

A local teacher was surprised with an incredible honor on Monday!

The Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher Award was presented to Lincoln Southwest High School English teacher Terry Abrahams today.

It's presented to an LPS teacher every year and comes with a $5,000 prize.

It was a big surprise for Abrahams, who was caught completely off guard until her husband walked through the door.

"It's just an amazing honor... it is... it really represents a lot of work from a lot of people," said Abrahams.

Abrahams has been a teacher in the LPS district for 28 years.

The Scottish Rite award began back in 1965.

Winners are showcased in the lobby of the LPS District Office building as a way to recognize teachers for excellence.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    14th and Old Cheney massive construction project

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    After discussions and blue prints being talked about, people came together Tuesday to learn about a big construction project here in Lincoln. We're talking about the long awaited roundabout at 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

  • A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    A cure for hangovers? A UCLA professor may have cracked the code

    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>
    Drop everything and pick up a glass of wine. Science has finally come through for us. A professor from UCLA has designed "an antidote that could help people enjoy wine or cocktails or beer without a hangover."More >>

  • Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>

    Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.