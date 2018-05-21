Lincoln Southwest teacher wins Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher Award

A local teacher was surprised with an incredible honor on Monday!



The Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher Award was presented to Lincoln Southwest High School English teacher Terry Abrahams today.

It's presented to an LPS teacher every year and comes with a $5,000 prize.

It was a big surprise for Abrahams, who was caught completely off guard until her husband walked through the door.



"It's just an amazing honor... it is... it really represents a lot of work from a lot of people," said Abrahams.

Abrahams has been a teacher in the LPS district for 28 years.

The Scottish Rite award began back in 1965.

Winners are showcased in the lobby of the LPS District Office building as a way to recognize teachers for excellence.