Body found in Central City

Body found in Central City

Body found in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Central City.

According to Central City Police, they and the Merrick County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence within city limits Saturday afternoon. A body was located in a storage compartment inside a camper trailer on the property, according to police.

Central City Police said it could be missing man David Jansen, but they're waiting on an autopsy to confirm the body's identity.

Jansen went missing in January.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Central City's police chief said they may be able to release more information then; but for now, he's remaining quiet on the circumstances surrounding the death.

