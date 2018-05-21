Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

Miss Nebraska named Miss USA, makes history

ABC News: Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA. 

Sarah Rose Summers, of Omaha, Nebraska, beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

At the start of the two-hour broadcast, the field was immediately narrowed down to 15 contestants according to how they performed during preliminary rounds held in the days before Monday's broadcast.

Then the field was narrowed down during the evening gown, swimsuit and interview portions of the competition.

Summers takes over from Kara McCullough, who won the competition last year when it was held in Las Vegas.

Summers now goes on to represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe competition.

