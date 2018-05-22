Police respond to two large fights Monday evening

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police had a busy Monday night responding to two big fights within hours of each other.

Police said the first broke out at Antelope Park just after 4:00 p.m. Officers reported the fight involved 30 people.

Then, a second fight broke out a few hours later, just before 7:00 p.m. near 14th and Adams.

Police said it involved the same group that was fighting at Antelope Park.

Police said during the fight someone pulled out pepper spray.

There was cellphone and surveillance video footage from both locations.

No arrests have been made.