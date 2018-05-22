Police looking for suspect who stole a car and ran from police

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are looking for the man who stole a car and then ran from police.

The 2007 Buick Rendezvous was taken Sunday from S and S Transmission on 20th and P streets.

Surveillance video captures the suspect taking three sets of keys and then leaving with the Buick.

Early Tuesday morning an officer spotted the car and tried to stop it, but the driver sped off and police stopped chasing him for safety reasons.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 foot 9, about 180 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up.

If you see him or the car call Lincoln Police or Crime Stoppers.