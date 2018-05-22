Colorado man points gun at bus carrying 23 on I-80 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Colorado man points gun at bus carrying 23 on I-80

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

One man is in jail after making terroristic threats along Interstate 80.

It happened near mile marker 403.

36-year-old Scott Jenkins of Colorado allegedly cut in front of an Arrow Bus carrying 23 people then slammed on the brakes.

Jenkins then pulled out a loaded .45 caliber handgun and pointed it back at the bus.

The bus driver called 911 and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputies and the State Patrol Troopers located the vehicle.

Jenkins is charged with making terroristic threats.

