Police make unusual amount of arrests for possession of meth

Lincoln police arrested ten people last night for possession of methaphetamine.

Several of the arrests also turned up other drugs including LSD, THC wax, and various pills.

A canine officer assisted with two of the arrests.

Police said this number of arrests is highly unusual for one night.

